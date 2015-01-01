Abstract

In this paper, as a program targeting school pharmacists engaged in health counseling and health guidance at elementary and junior high schools, which are often evacuation centers, we have rebuilt the disaster evacuation shelter support chart program for community pharmacists. As a result of the questionnaire survey, there were seen 4 groups. There were a group that was conscious of shelter support, a group who felt that they did not have aptitude for disaster relief, a group that was conscious of general support and logistical support, and a group that showed a negative attitude towards disaster relief. From this, it was suggested that this training program worked enlighteningly to support affected area by school pharmacists, and at the same time participants themselves could lead to consideration of aptitude for support at the time of disaster.

Language: ja