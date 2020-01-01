Abstract

Transportation Engineering deals with the application of technology and scientific principles to the planning, design, construction, operation, policy development and management of facilities for any mode of transportation in order to provide for the safe, efficient, rapid, comfortable, convenient, economical, and environmentally compatible movement of people and/or goods. However, the mobility needs of citizens and goods is hampered by a continuous increase in traffic demand resulting in traffic congestion and reducing the efficiency of mobility systems which increases travel times, air pollution and fuel consumption. Furthermore, the increase of traffic loads and climate changes require infrastructures to be more sustainable and resilient as well as cleaner powertrains with higher efficiency.



To face these engineering and societal problems several actions are undertaken introducing new and advanced modes of transportation, modifying vehicles technologies, new combustion modes, hybridizing vehicles, using new alternative fuels, developing more efficient after treatment systems and infrastructures (eco and intelligent; including electrically smart roads) with the additional integration of live information and communication technologies between vehicles, infrastructures and users.

