SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Afukaar F, Damsere-Derry J, Peters K, Starkey P. Transp. Res. Int. Persp. 2019; 3: e100074.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trip.2019.100074

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Rural people need access to markets and services. In developing countries, where private vehicle ownership is limited, villagers depend on public transport services. However, research evidence available to inform policy formulation is often extremely limited. To better understand the characteristics, costs, frequencies and acceptability of rural transport services in Ghana, data was collected using a methodology developed by the International Forum for Rural Transport and Development. This methodology combines traffic count data with structured qualitative interviews with transport users, operators, regulators and local development experts. A key finding concerned motorcycle taxis which, although officially banned in 2012, remain a common sight in rural Ghana and are generally appreciated by transport users and other stakeholders. Following our presentation of findings to an audience of national stakeholders and policy-makers, a consensus emerged to continue restricting commercial motorcycle operations in cities and on highways, but allowing them on rural roads, if combined with appropriate safety training and regulations. These findings feed into an ongoing policy debate about motorcycle taxi transport in Sub-Saharan Africa.


Language: en

Keywords

Ghana; IMT; Motorcycle taxi; Rapid Rural Appraisal method; Rural Transport Services Indicators

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print