Abstract

Problems of developing meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment and reporting have been discussed in academic papers since the 1950s. However, questions of understanding the value of CSR, the assessment and reporting techniques used, the methods for rating companies for their contribution to CSR, from both the e organisational and consumer's points of view, remain open. Different philosophies, the history of business formation, along with issues of organisational culture, gives rise to heterogeneous models and, accordingly, different approaches and techniques for CSR assessment. The purpose of this study is to review the issues of CSR assessment and reporting in the aviation industry. This study provides a brief survey of the recent literature on CSR assessment techniques and raises discussion on the effectiveness of CSR reporting standards in the aviation industry. This study indicates that CSR assessment can be divided into techniques for rating and self-assessment. The article also presents a theoretical basis for the formation of CSR assessment techniques for airlines and airports. The application of Fuzzy Theory to the formation of criteria for the assessment of a company's CSR activity reporting within the European Union and Eastern European region is discussed. The proposed approach could be used by air transport stakeholders, interested in making investment decisions.

Language: en