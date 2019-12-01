SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jasiuk E, Konert A, Detyniecka A, Targońska E. Transp. Res. Proc. 2019; 43: 113-118.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2019.12.025

The aim of the article is to discuss the issue of state responsibility in the aspect of the downing of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 during military operations in Eastern Ukraine. The subject of the considerations contained in the article is to determine how the state is responsible in the light of international law for this type of action. The authors undertake to prove the thesis that in the light of international law, the state, in addition to liability for voluntary commitments, may be responsible, due to territorial authority, for ensuring that its authorities and persons on its territory comply with other generally applicable rules, such as for example the rules of the non-use of weapons against civil aircraft.


aircraft accident; aviation law; shooting down of the aircraft; sovereignty; state responsibility; territorial authority

