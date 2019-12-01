Abstract

This article aims to help organisations in aviation to build a Just Culture (JC). Building a Just Culture is a difficult task, but there are small, local steps that you can take internally. JC 11 steps methodology is a guide which lays out several them. This article maps the evolution of the Just Culture in Europe and within the Single European Sky project. European Commission significantly supports the positive JC in the company as well as on the state level. Your organisation can actively work to change some of the practices of your organisation and maybe even within your country. The main goal of this change is to improve the reporting culture of safety occurrences. Working towards a Just Culture means trying to change some key practices, some essential rules, and perhaps some critical relationships between stakeholders, so that, eventually, a Just Culture may emerge. In this article, we bring you a potential solution, how and where to start with the implementation of different processes of the JC infrastructure. A solution is the practical approach with the list of steps which lead you to the successful JC implementation and maintenance. This methodology is based on years of experience in the JC area in aviation and on the well-recognised literature. The positive JC in your organization will support employees to report the safety related issues and to bring a satisfactory solution as well. When the organization improves safety environment and apply safety measures, this will help to support employees in a more efficient approach to their work. New EC regulations also brought new challenges for aviation stakeholders in Europe to ensure the improvement of safety for future reference periods. These ambitious performance goals, such as improving safety and increasing efficiency and performance, require a structured approach into the implementation of different aspects of aviation safety.

Language: en