Abstract

Over the past few years, the air transport has developed rapidly and the traveling from continent to continent has increased. But this great development puts higher demands on a transport safety. Meteorology and its conditions are therefore becoming an important part of flight planning. But dangerous weather phenomena can cause problems in our efforts. Fog is a dangerous weather phenomenon that can occur throughout the year. Especially in the vicinity of airports, its occurrence may very quickly change the conditions which affects safety and fluency of air transport. However, there are certain weather situations when fog is more likely to occur. In order to create a mist in a given location, we need to have certain conditions fulfilled in the atmosphere within the a given area. One of the conditions needed for mist or fog to create, is increased presence of water vapor. Since there is a water reservoir near the airport in Žilina, it was assumed that the formation of fog, its duration and abundance was also affected by the nearby water reservoir. The article deals with the analysis of fog occurrence at the airport in Žilina just at the time when the tank was released. The article shows the effect of the reservoir on the occurrence of fog during the period when the reservoir was full but also empty.

Language: en