Abstract

Nowadays, we encounter almost every day the effects of various stressors and stimuli that cause a stress response. This article deals with the influence of selected somatic stressors on the pilot during flight. The aim of the study was to analyze the impact of noise, hypoglycemia and increased blood alcohol on piloting accuracy during the ILS Precision Approach procedure, since the landing is the phase of flight with the highest accident rate and the pilot is subjected to the greatest mental stress. For the sake of safety, we decided to make our measurements on a flight simulator located at Zilina Airport. Five of our pilots took part in our measurements, and the ILS approach to the runway 06 of the Zilina airport was gradually completed. The results of the measurements, the flight accuracy data of the descent axis and the deviations of the flight speed from the speed determined by the flight procedures. Based on the evaluation of the measurement results for the accuracy of the piloting, the conclusions suggest that hypoglycemia had the greatest impact on the accuracy of piloting, followed by increased blood alcohol levels and the least impact on increased noise.

