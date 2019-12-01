Abstract

Modern theory of safety deals with systemic approach to safety, formalized in form of several systemic prediction models or methods such as FRAM (Functional Resonance Analysis Method) or STAMP (System-Theoretic Accident Model and Processes). The theory of each approach emphasizes different viewpoints to be considered in approaching various industrial safety issues. This paper focuses on FRAM and its functional viewpoint for modern complex sociotechnical systems. The methodology in this paper is based on the utilization of foundational ontologies to conceptualize the core ideas of FRAM, with the focus on the concept of functions as used in theory. The outcomes of the case study in the aviation domain provide for what needs to be determined to properly model functions in FRAM and they allow for better utilization of the method in real-case applications. The results also confirm some previous research, suggesting that modern systemic approach to safety is theoretically grounded on common - or at least complementary - tenets, to be prospectively integrated by means of ontology engineering.

