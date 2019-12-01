Abstract

Even though the satisfactory condition of the airfield pavement in terms of serviceability, there are some situations, when air traffic safety is affected. There are extreme phenomena in global warming scenarios. In particular, the increase in air temperature during the summer months, due to which decreases the quality of the pavement. At the aerodrome, there are defects in the pavement structures on the runway of large and significant characters, which can cause emergency conditions. Aerodrome pavements must meet the required operational functions, which are characterized mainly by reliability, safety, and serviceability throughout their lifetime. This problem needs to be diagnosed and solved (ICAO 2018). Since most of the aerodrome movement areas are built of cement concrete, control measurements of temperatures and horizontal displacements of cement-concrete slabs started to be carried out since 2011. The article describes the results of measurements and evaluation of non-standard situations occurring at the monitored aerodrome in terms of runways serviceability and air traffic safety.

