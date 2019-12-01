Abstract

Lately, the UAV has repeatedly been the main issue of many international scientific conferences worldwide and many researchers or professionals are discussing the safety and security of UAVs versus air transport. The state authorities, whether civilian or military, have to find the most appropriate form of solution to create the national legislation that reflects the changes in European legislation after establishing the framework within 2018-2019. At the same time, it is necessary to respond to the ever-growing progress in the production of UAV technologies and their impact on air transport market. However, the most important is the safety of the UAV flights. Which in Slovakia means the ability to safely overcome obstacles, which is the subject of this paper. The paper focuses on the simulation and analysis of UAV vertical flight, while avoiding mountain obstacles in mountain orographic terrain. The result of the research is a method of a safe flight execution in terms of its technical execution while respecting the legislative conditions valid in the territory of the Slovak Republic.

