|
Citation
|
Ye R, De Vos J, Ma L. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2020; 132: 47-60.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Many studies have indicated that commute satisfaction is affected by commute time. However, the dissonance between people's actual and ideal commute time and its effects on travel satisfaction have not been adequately explored in previous research. By using survey data from Xi'an, China, this study examines whether respondents travelling with an ideal commute time will have higher levels of travel satisfaction compared to those travelling with non-ideal commute times.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Actual commute time; Dissonance; Ideal commute time; Travel behaviour; Travel satisfaction