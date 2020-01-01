|
Boxer P, Drawve G, Caplan JM. Am. J. Community Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Rutgers University School of Criminal Justice, Newark, NJ, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32017143
Decades of empirical work have confirmed that experiences with violence are associated with a variety of adverse behavioral and mental health as well as academic outcomes for children and adolescents. Yet this research largely has relied on indirect measures of exposure. In this study, we apply geospatial analysis to examine the relation between neighborhood violent crime (via police reports) and academic performance (via school-level standardized test proficiency rates).
Academic achievement; Community violence; Geospatial analysis