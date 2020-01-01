|
Citation
Petersen N, König HH, Hajek A. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2020; 88: e104020.
Affiliation
Department of Health Economics and Health Services Research, Hamburg Center for Health Economics, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Martinistr 52, Hamburg, 20246, Germany. Electronic address: a.hajek@uke.de.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32018091
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The chances of experiencing a fall among those aged 60 years and older increase as risk factors accumulate. In the last few decades, several studies have identified different risk factors for falls in older people, including the role of social isolation and loneliness. This systematic review provides an overview of published literature that analyzes the bidirectional relation between falls and social isolation or loneliness. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Two databases (PubMed and Europe PMC) were used to search for publications investigating the relationship between falls, social isolation and/or loneliness in older people. Similar articles and references were screened against the inclusion criteria.
Language: en
Keywords
Falls; Loneliness; Social exclusion; Social isolation