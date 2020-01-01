Abstract

BACKGROUND: The chances of experiencing a fall among those aged 60 years and older increase as risk factors accumulate. In the last few decades, several studies have identified different risk factors for falls in older people, including the role of social isolation and loneliness. This systematic review provides an overview of published literature that analyzes the bidirectional relation between falls and social isolation or loneliness. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Two databases (PubMed and Europe PMC) were used to search for publications investigating the relationship between falls, social isolation and/or loneliness in older people. Similar articles and references were screened against the inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: 17 studies met the inclusion criteria and were included. Only a few studies assessed the association between falls and social isolation/loneliness among older people. Therefore, articles examining the association between falls and living alone status among people aged 60 and older were included as well. In all studies loneliness, social isolation, and living alone were significantly associated with falls in older people.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings emphasize the importance of the relationship between falls and social isolation, loneliness and living alone among older people. As there are only a few studies assessing the relationship between falls and loneliness or social isolation, further research in this field should be conducted. In particular, longitudinal studies that utilize standardized measurement instruments should be carried out.



