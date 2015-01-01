|
Citation
Salari N, Mohammadi M, Vaisi-Raygani A, Abdi A, Shohaimi S, Khaledipaveh B, Daneshkhah A, Jalali R. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e39.
Affiliation
Department of Nursing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Kermanshah, Iran. ks_jalali@yahoo.com.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32013895
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Depression is one of the most common psychiatric disorders in the older adult and one of the most common risk factors for suicide in the older adult. Studies show different and inconsistent prevalence rates in Iran. This study aims to determine the prevalence of severe depression in Iranian older adult through a meta-analysis approach.
Keywords
Iranian older adult; Meta-analysis; Prevalence; Severe depression