Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risk of injury directly related to hospitalization for motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) in the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) patients has not been thoroughly understood. Our study aimed to examine the association between the OSA and the hospitalization for an MVA injury.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study used Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD) between 2000 and 2015. The OSA patients aged ≥20 years by age, sex, and index-year matched by non-OSA controls were enrolled (1:3). We used the Cox proportional regression model to evaluate the association between the OSA and the hospitalization for an MVA injury.



RESULTS: The incidence rate of hospitalization for an MVA injury was higher in the OSA cohort (N = 3025) when compared with the non-OSA controls (N = 9075), as 575.3 and 372.0 per 100,000 person-years, respectively (p < 0.001). The Kaplan-Meier analysis showed that the OSA cohort had a significantly higher incidence of hospitalization for the MVA injury (log-rank test, p < 0.001). After adjusting for the covariates, the risk of hospitalization for the MVA injury among the OSA was significantly higher (hazard ratio [HR] =2.18; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.79-2.64; p < 0.001). Stimulants usage was associated with a nearly 20% decrease in the risk of an overall hospitalization for an MVA injury in the OSA patients.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence that patients with OSA are at a two-fold higher risk of developing hospitalization for an MVA injury, and the usage of modafinil and methylphenidate was associated with a lower risk of an overall hospitalization for the MVA injury.

