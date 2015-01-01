SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lin YC, Chen TY, Chien WC, Chung CH, Chang HA, Kao YC, Tsai CS, Lin CS, Tzeng NS. BMC Pulm. Med. 2020; 20(1): e28.

Affiliation

Student Counseling Center, National Defense Medical Center, Taipei, Taiwan. pierrens@mail.ndmctsgh.edu.tw.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12890-019-1041-1

PMID

32013932

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The risk of injury directly related to hospitalization for motor vehicle accidents (MVAs) in the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) patients has not been thoroughly understood. Our study aimed to examine the association between the OSA and the hospitalization for an MVA injury.

METHODS: This retrospective cohort study used Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD) between 2000 and 2015. The OSA patients aged ≥20 years by age, sex, and index-year matched by non-OSA controls were enrolled (1:3). We used the Cox proportional regression model to evaluate the association between the OSA and the hospitalization for an MVA injury.

RESULTS: The incidence rate of hospitalization for an MVA injury was higher in the OSA cohort (N = 3025) when compared with the non-OSA controls (N = 9075), as 575.3 and 372.0 per 100,000 person-years, respectively (p < 0.001). The Kaplan-Meier analysis showed that the OSA cohort had a significantly higher incidence of hospitalization for the MVA injury (log-rank test, p < 0.001). After adjusting for the covariates, the risk of hospitalization for the MVA injury among the OSA was significantly higher (hazard ratio [HR] =2.18; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.79-2.64; p < 0.001). Stimulants usage was associated with a nearly 20% decrease in the risk of an overall hospitalization for an MVA injury in the OSA patients.

CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence that patients with OSA are at a two-fold higher risk of developing hospitalization for an MVA injury, and the usage of modafinil and methylphenidate was associated with a lower risk of an overall hospitalization for the MVA injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Cohort study; Longitudinal health insurance database; Motor vehicle accident injury; National Health Insurance Research Database; Obstructive sleep apnea

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print