Abstract

Background: This paper sought to examine the frequency of self-reported sports- and recreation-related (SRR) concussion, as well as care-seeking behaviors and potential activity restrictions after concussions, in a sample of youth.Methods: A sample of 845 youth ages 12-17 years responded to the web-based YouthStyles survey in 2018. The survey measured the frequency of self-reported lifetime SRR concussion, the setting of their most recent SRR concussion, whether a doctor or nurse evaluated them, and the types of activity restrictions they experienced.Results: Forty-three percent of youth surveyed sustained their most recent concussion while playing on a sports team, 21.1% while playing on a community-based team, and 36.0% while engaged in a sport or recreational activity. Nearly half (45.3%) reported having to miss playing sports or participating in physical activity for at least one day; about two in ten (19.7%) reported having to miss time on their phone or computer for at least one day.Conclusion: Despite wide-spread efforts to promote protocols for SRR concussion among youth, a third of participants in this study did not seek medical care and more than half did not miss at least one day of sports or physical activity participation following a concussion.

Language: en