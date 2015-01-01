SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Corbin-Berrigan LA, Kowalski K, Faubert J, Christie B, Gagnon I. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-5.

Department of Psychology, Trauma/Montreal Children's Hospital, Montreal, Québec, Canada.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2020.1723699

32013583

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the potential for the Neurotracker, a perceptual-cognitive, multiple-object tracking test, and train paradigm, as a marker of functional recovery after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). It is hypothesized that Neurotracker could serve as a proxy for assessing cerebral functioning. RESEARCH DESIGN: A comparative, 6 time points, longitudinal study design was used to compare Neurotracker performance between children and adolescents who were clinically recovered from mTBI and healthy controls.

METHODS AND PROCEDURES: Clinical measures were collected at the initial and final visits. Neurotracker trainings were performed at each of the 6 visits. Speed thresholds (Neurotracker performance) were recorded at each visit. MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: A two-way repeated measures ANOVA suggested no differences between the groups but a significant time effect was apparent.

CONCLUSIONS: Clinically recovered children and adolescents exhibit similar training abilities to control subjects on this task. These results support further investigations using Neurotracker as a marker of recovery following mTBI.


Neurotracker; Object tracking; children; concussion; mild traumatic brain injury; pediatrics; perceptual-cognitive training; return to activities; three-dimensional multiple object tracking

