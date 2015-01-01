|
Citation
|
Teh Z, Takagi M, Hearps SJC, Babl FE, Anderson N, Clarke C, Davis GA, Dunne K, Rausa VC, Anderson V. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Psychological Service, The Royal Children's Hospital, Melbourne, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32013575
|
Abstract
|
Objective: To investigate somatic and cognitive postconcussive symptoms (PCS) using the symptom evaluation subtest (cSCAT3-SE) of the Child Sports Concussion Assessment Tool 3 (Child SCAT) in tracking PCS up to 2 weeks postinjury.Methods: A total of 96 participants aged 5 to 12 years (Mage = 9.55, SD = 2.20) completed three assessment time points: 48 h postinjury (T0), 2 to 4 days postinjury (T1), and 2 weeks postinjury (T2). The Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used to analyze differences between cognitive and somatic symptoms over time, while the Friedman test was used to analyze differences within symptom type over time.Results: Cognitive PCS were found to be significantly higher than somatic PCS at all assessment time points and were also found to significantly decline from 4 days onwards postinjury; in contrast, somatic PCS significantly declined as early as 48 hpostinjury.Discussion: Differences between cognitive and somatic PCS emerge as early as a few days postinjury, with cognitive PCS being more persistent than somatic PCS across 2 weeks. Research in symptom-specific interventions may be of benefit in helping young children manage severe PCS as early as 2 weeks postinjury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child SCAT 3; Pediatric concussion; mild TBI; postconcussive symptoms; recovery trajectories