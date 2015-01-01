Abstract

Belt positioning boosters reduce injury risk for child occupants compared with seat belts alone. While boosters shorten the effective seat length (and thus reduce slouching), "boosting" the child relative to the vehicle interior components also achieves additional safety benefits. First, the increase of the lap belt angle usually improves belt fit across the pelvis and reduces the risk of the occupant slipping ("submarining") under the belt. Second, the torso belt is re-centered over the bony landmarks of the shoulder for more effective/secure restraint. Third, the child's head is relocated in a range better protected by side airbags. The objective of this research was to quantify differences in posture and belt fit across a range of booster designs that provide different levels of boosting. Posture and belt fit were measured in 25 child volunteers aged four to 12. Children were measured in three laboratory seating conditions selected to provide a range of cushion lengths and belt geometries. Six different boosters, as well as a no-booster condition, were evaluated. The low height boosters produced postures that were more slouched, with the hips further forward than in other more typical boosters. Lap belt fit in the low height boosters was not meaningfully different from the other boosters. Shoulder belt fit produced by the lowest height booster was similar to the no-booster condition. Belt positioning boosters that boost the child less than 70 mm produced postures similar to the no-booster condition. While lap belt guides on these products can produce a similar static lap belt fit, they may not provide adequate dynamic performance and do not achieve the other benefits that come with raising the child to a more advantageous location relative to interior components and belts.

Language: en