BACKGROUND: Cross-sectional associations have been documented between cybervictimization and suicidal risk; however, prospective associations remain unclear.



METHODS: Participants were members of the Quebec Longitudinal Study of Child Development (QLSCD), a prospective birth cohort of 2,120 individuals followed from birth (1997/98) to age 17 years (2014/15). Cybervictimization and face-to-face victimization experienced since the beginning of the school year, as well as serious suicidal ideation and/or suicide attempt were self-reported at ages 13, 15 and 17 years.



RESULTS: In cross-sectional analyses at 13, 15 and 17 years, adolescents cybervictimized at least once had, respectively, 2.3 (95% CI = 1.64-3.19), 4.2 (95% CI = 3.27-5.41) and 3.5 (95% CI = 2.57-4.66) higher odds of suicidal ideation/attempt after adjusting for confounders including face-to-face victimization, prior mental health symptoms and family hardship. Sensitivity analyses suggested that cybervictimization only and both cyber- and face-to-face victimization were associated with a higher risk of suicidal ideation/attempt compared to face-to-face victimization only and no victimization; however, analyses were based on small n. In prospective analyses, cybervictimization was not associated with suicidal ideation/attempt 2 years later after accounting for baseline suicidal ideation/attempt and other confounders. In contrast, face-to-face victimization was associated with suicidal ideation/attempt 2 years later in the fully adjusted model, including cybervictimization.



CONCLUSIONS: The cross-sectional association between cybervictimization and suicidal ideation/attempt is independent from face-to-face victimization. The absence of a prospective association suggested short-term effects of cybervictimization on suicidal ideation/attempt.



