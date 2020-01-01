|
Gouttebarge V, Kerkhoffs GMMJ. Neurochirurgie 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Amsterdam UMC, Univ of Amsterdam, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Amsterdam Movement Sciences, Meibergdreef 9, Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Academic Center for Evidence-Based Sports Medicine (ACES), Amsterdam University Medical Centers, The Netherlands; Amsterdam Collaboration on Health & Safety in Sports, AMC/VUmc IOC Research Center of Excellence, Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)
32017942
BACKGROUND: In elite sports, concussion is common and recurrent, especially in high-speed contact or collision sports such as American and Australian football, ice hockey and rugby. Mental health symptoms (e.g., anxiety, depression, sleep disturbance) are often reported by former elite athletes, with prevalence ranging from 16% for distress to 26% for anxiety/depression. This article focuses on the potential relationship between sports career-related concussion and mental health symptoms in former elite athletes.
Athletes; Athlètes; Commotions cérébrales; Concussion; Epidemiology; Mental disorders; Sports; Troubles psychologiques; Épidémiologie