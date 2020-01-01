Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Determine the change in global and region-specific PROMs among athletes from one NCAA Division I football team during one season.



DESIGN: Prospective cross-sectional study. SETTING: Athletic training facility. PATIENTS OR OTHER PARTICIPANTS: Fifty-three Division I collegiate football athletes (n = 54) were eligible (20.1 ± 1.4 years, 187.7 ± 8.3 cm, and 113.5 ± 25.6 kg) for analyses. Participants completed five PROMs (Disablement in the Physically Active Scale [DPA], Epworth Sleep Score [ESS], Headache Impact Test [Hit-6], Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder, and Hand [DASH], and the Lower Extremity Functional Scale [LEFS]) before the season and the same five PROMs after the season. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: A multivariate repeated measure analysis of variance (ANOVA) was conducted for all dependent variables. Alpha level was set at ɑ = 0.05.



RESULTS: The overall multivariate repeated measures ANOVA was significant for time (p = 0.01). Follow up one-way ANOVA's indicated the DPA (p < 0.01, mean decrease/worse of 6.6 points) and LEFS (p = 0.01, mean decrease/worse of 4.1 points) were statistically significant between time points.



CONCLUSION: Division I football can be detrimental to the physical, mental, and emotional health of the athletes. From these data, global and one region-specific PROM decreased over one season in one NCAA Division I football team.



