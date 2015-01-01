Abstract

The school nurse plays a vital role in reintegrating the concussed student into the academic environment. The objective of our survey study was to understand the self- reported level of knowledge of school nurses regarding the diagnosis and management of patients presenting with symptoms of concussion, what responsibilities they have to the concussed student, and to identify the educational resources used. We had a 91.7% response rate and found that most school nurses did not learn about concussions in nursing school; 85% used the CDC HEADS UP website as their educational resource, and the majority reported their knowledge level as fair and wanted more information. Furthermore, 81% took care of at least one concussed student during the past 3 months, 78% had managed the return-to- learn protocol, and 40% managed the return-to-play protocol. Areas for improvement are highlighted and preferred methods to educate were surveyed.

Language: en