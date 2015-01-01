|
Melton-Fant C, Howard S, Cao X. South. Med. J. 2020; 113(2): 64-69.
From the University of Memphis, School of Public Health, Nashville, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Nursing, Memphis.
(Copyright © 2020, Southern Medical Association)
32016435
OBJECTIVES: A growing body of research has demonstrated the effect of local government spending on health outcomes; however, the effect of spending on different demographic groups is unclear. We combined national and local data to examine the impact of public spending on mortality rates in Tennessee.
