Sharma B, Changoor A, Monteiro L, Colella B, Green R. Syst. Rev. 2020; 9(1): e23.
Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, 550 University Avenue, Toronto, ON, M5G2A2, Canada. Robin.Green@uhn.ca.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32014038
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a leading cause of death and disability. Recently, a paradigm shift in our understanding of moderate-to-severe TBI has led to its reconceptualization as a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Widespread progressive atrophy is observed in the months and years post-injury, long after the acute effects of the injury have resolved. Some studies have begun to examine prognostic demographic, injury-related, and post-injury risk factors that contribute to these declines. A synthesis of this information, and in particular, an increased understanding of post-injury factors that may be modifiable, would improve our ability to design interventions to reduce neurodegeneration in moderate-to-severe TBI. This systematic review aims to identify prognostic factors for neural deterioration in moderate-to-severe TBI, and thereby inform future intervention research in this population.
MRI; Neurodegeneration; Neuroimaging; Rehabilitation; TBI; Traumatic brain injury