Kinoshita H, Türkan H, Vucinić S, Naqvi S, Bedair R, Rezaee R, Tsatsakis A. Toxicol. Rep. 2020; 7: 169-173.
Department of Toxicology & Forensic Sciences, Medical School, University of Crete, Voutes Campus, Heraklion, 71003, Greece.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32015960
Carbon monoxide (CO) is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in many countries, including Japan. Annually, CO poisoning claims about 2000-5000 lives in Japan, which is over half of the total number of poisoning deaths. This paper discusses the physicochemical properties of CO and the toxicological evaluation of CO poisoning.
Carbon monoxide; Carboxyhemoglobin; Measurement; Pathophysiology; Toxicity