Journal Article

Citation

Kinoshita H, Türkan H, Vucinić S, Naqvi S, Bedair R, Rezaee R, Tsatsakis A. Toxicol. Rep. 2020; 7: 169-173.

Affiliation

Department of Toxicology & Forensic Sciences, Medical School, University of Crete, Voutes Campus, Heraklion, 71003, Greece.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.toxrep.2020.01.005

PMID

32015960

PMCID

PMC6992844

Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in many countries, including Japan. Annually, CO poisoning claims about 2000-5000 lives in Japan, which is over half of the total number of poisoning deaths. This paper discusses the physicochemical properties of CO and the toxicological evaluation of CO poisoning.

© 2020 Published by Elsevier B.V.


Language: en

Keywords

Carbon monoxide; Carboxyhemoglobin; Measurement; Pathophysiology; Toxicity

