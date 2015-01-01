|
Citation
Cen X, Jiang X, Gu Y. Acta Bioeng. Biomech. 2019; 21(4): 27-35.
Affiliation
Auckland Bioengineering Institute, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Oficyna Wydawnicza Politechniki Wrocławskiej)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
32022805
Abstract
PURPOSE: Unplanned gait termination (UGT) widely occurs in various sports and daily life as a kind of stress response to unexpected stimulus. However, the body stability may be greatly affected when the body completely stops. The purpose of this study was to examine the association between muscle strength levels and body stability during UGT through comparing the plantar pressure.
Language: en