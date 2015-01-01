|
Citation
|
Sybilski K, Małachowski J. Acta Bioeng. Biomech. 2019; 21(4): 169-180.
|
Affiliation
|
Military University of Technology, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Warsaw, Poland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Oficyna Wydawnicza Politechniki Wrocławskiej)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
32022792
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Each year, many cars (in Poland approximately three hundred) are adopted for disabled driver, to enable them to drive the car independently. The purpose of the paper is to assess the key factors which significantly influence the disabled driver behavior during a frontal crash and have the biggest impact on the safety factors.
Language: en