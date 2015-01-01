Abstract

Investigation of a complex suicide is a challenging task, particularly when the combination of modalities adopted is rare and unplanned. There is often a significant likelihood of labeling the case as a homicide. We present an interesting case of unplanned complex suicide with self-stabbing and head injury resulting from intentionally being struck by a train. There were also hesitation cuts evident over the neck and left wrist. This case highlights the importance of studying the nature and characterization of the wounds, examination of clothes, and examination of the scene to safely conclude the cause and the manner of death.

Language: en