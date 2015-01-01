Abstract

Acute aluminium phosphide (ALP) poisoning is an extremely lethal poisoning. Ingestion is usually suicidal in intent, uncommonly accidental and rarely homicidal. Unfortunately, the absence of a specific antidote results in very high mortality and the key to successful treatment is in rapid decontamination and institution of resuscitative measures. Phosphine gas is highly toxic, and fatality is expected even several hours after continuous exposure. However, intensive supportive treatments may be lifesaving in some cases. Here, two cases of accidental inhalation intoxication with ALP are reported. One patient was discharged and another suffered cardiac arrest during treatment.

