Pozzato I, Meares S, Kifley A, Craig A, Gillett M, Vu KV, Liang A, Cameron I, Gopinath B. BMJ Open 2020; 10(2): e034494.
John Walsh Centre for Rehabilitation Research, Kolling Institute, University of Sydney, St Leonards, New South Wales, Australia bamini.gopinath@sydney.edu.au.
32019818
OBJECTIVES: To establish the proportion of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) diagnosis among people presenting to an emergency department (ED), to determine the accuracy of recorded ED diagnoses. We also aimed to describe challenges in mTBI case identification and its acute hospital management. DESIGN AND SETTING: A retrospective chart review of all ED attendances to a major trauma hospital, over a 9-month period (June 2015-February 2016). PARTICIPANTS: Adults aged 18-65 years consecutively presenting to an ED. PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Proportion of mTBI diagnosis among ED attendances (ie, confirmed mTBI based on the WHO criteria or indeterminate mTBI based on secondary criteria), and proportion of accurately recorded mTBI diagnosis by ED clinicians (ie, 'mTBI', 'concussion').
accident & emergency medicine; epidemiology; neurological injury; public health; trauma management