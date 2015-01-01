Abstract

This cross-sectional and descriptive study aimed to investigate factors that affected the happiness of rural residents. The study used a convenience sample consisting of 1029 Korean rural residents from the Gyeong-gi Province collected between November and December 2014. The results found that people aged 60 and over were happier than those between 15 and 19 years old. Happiness was correlated with age, income, violence, social support, subjective health, depression, and suicidal ideation. Factors affecting the happiness of rural residents were depression, social support, suicidal ideation, and age, and these factors explained 48.0% of the variance in happiness. The results demonstrate that the happiness of rural residents was affected by various psychological factors and supportive intervention should be developed to enhance the happiness of people living in rural areas.

