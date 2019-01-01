Abstract

The ancient science of cosmetology is assumed to have originated in India and Egypt. Available evidences indicate that highly advanced ideas of hair care and hair dressing among men and women were practiced in ancient India. The earliest records of art of dyeing hair with henna, indigo, and vegetable dyes date back to circa 2500 and 1550 B.C., to the Indus valley civilization, and their preferred colors were black or orange-red. The secrets of art and nature as well as the various methods of hair coloring The development of synthetic dyes for hair in the laboratory is traced back to 1856, and permanent hair dyes have been in commercial use more than 10 decades ago.



The systemic toxicity of paraphenylenediamine (PPD) was first documented in

a hairdresser handling dye in 1924 due to occupational exposure. Super Vasmol is an emulsion-based popular hair dye used in India, and the poisoning due to it is emerging as a major cause of suicide in the developing world since it is cheap and freely available ...







