Citation
Senthilkumaran S, Jena NN, Thirumalaikolundusubramanian P. Indian J. Crit. Care Med. 2019; 23(Suppl 4): S287-S289.
Affiliation
Department of Internal Medicine, Trichy SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Center, Irungalur, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, Publisher Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
32021006
PMCID
Abstract
The ancient science of cosmetology is assumed to have originated in India and Egypt. Available evidences indicate that highly advanced ideas of hair care and hair dressing among men and women were practiced in ancient India. The earliest records of art of dyeing hair with henna, indigo, and vegetable dyes date back to circa 2500 and 1550 B.C., to the Indus valley civilization, and their preferred colors were black or orange-red. The secrets of art and nature as well as the various methods of hair coloring The development of synthetic dyes for hair in the laboratory is traced back to 1856, and permanent hair dyes have been in commercial use more than 10 decades ago.
Language: en