Journal Article

Citation

Ramchandra AM, Chacko B, Victor PJ. Indian J. Crit. Care Med. 2019; 23(Suppl 4): S267-S271.

Affiliation

Department of Medical Intensive Care Unit, Christian Medical College and Hospital, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine, Publisher Medknow Publications)

DOI

10.5005/jp-journals-10071-23304

PMID

32021002

PMCID

PMC6996658

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pyrethroid compounds are widely used as insecticides. These compounds not only have a versatile application, but also have favourable toxicological profiles with high selectivity and toxicity to insects and low toxicity to humans. Despite this, there have been several reports of toxicity to humans in both occupational exposure and deliberate ingestional poisoning. CLASSICAL PRESENTATION AND TREATMENT: Two classical syndromic presentations are described. Type I syndrome is characterised predominantly by tremors and is seen with exposure to type I pyrethroids. Type II pyrethroids, which are structurally modified type I pyrethroids with the addition of a cyano group, can result in type II syndrome characterized by choreo-athetosis and salivation. Mega-dose poisoning and mixed poisoning, particularly with organophosphorus compounds, is associated with significant toxicity and death. Treatment is supportive and symptomatic. A favourable outcome can be expected in most patients. HOW TO CITE THIS ARTICLE: Ramchandra AM, Chacko B, Victor PJ. Pyrethroid Poisoning. Indian J Crit Care Med 2019;23(Suppl 4):S267-S271.

Copyright © 2019; Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers (P) Ltd.


Language: en

Keywords

Insecticides; Poisoning; Pyrethroid

