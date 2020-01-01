|
Ageberg E, Bunke S, Nilsen P, Donaldson A. Inj. Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Centre for Sport and Social Impact, La Trobe University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
32019772
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Youth handball players are vulnerable to injuries. Because there is no available injury prevention training specifically developed for youth handball players targeting both upper and lower limbs or incorporating psychological aspects of injury, we undertook the 'Implementing injury Prevention training ROutines in TEams and Clubs in youth Team handball (I-PROTECT)' project. We used an ecological participatory design incorporating the perspectives of multiple stakeholders (health beneficiaries, programme deliverers and policy makers). The aim of this paper was to describe the process of developing the I-PROTECT model, featuring injury prevention training and an accompanying implementation strategy.
adolescent; implementation / translation; sports / leisure facility; therapy; training