BACKGROUND: Exposure to traffic noise increases the risk of sleeping disturbance, but little is known about the effect of traffic-related air pollution on insomnia symptoms. We aimed to investigate the separate associations of self-reported proximity to traffic and traffic noise with insomnia.



METHOD: This is a cross-sectional study of the population included in the Respiratory Health in Northern Europe (RHINE) study, consisting of randomly selected men and women born in 1945-1973, from seven Northern European centres. Hearing traffic noise in the bedroom, bedroom window proximity to traffic and insomnia symptoms were self-reported. Bedroom window proximity to traffic was used as a surrogate for exposure to traffic-related air pollution. The following insomnia symptoms were assessed: difficulty initiating sleep, difficulty maintaining sleep and early morning awakening.



RESULTS: 12,963 individuals were included. Traffic noise was positively associated with all three insomnia symptoms: difficulty initiating sleep (OR = 3.54; 95% CI: 1.85, 6.76), difficulty maintaining sleep (OR = 2.95; 95% CI: 1.62, 5.37) and early morning awakening (OR = 3.25; 95% CI; 1.97, 5.37). Proximity to traffic without disturbing noise was associated with difficulty initiating sleep (OR = 1.62; 95% CI 1.45, 1.82).



CONCLUSION: This study adds further support to the identification of traffic noise as a risk factor for insomnia. Proximity to traffic without being exposed to noise was associated with an increased risk of difficulty initiating sleep. Our findings indicate that insomnia may be associated with both traffic noise and traffic-related air pollution.



