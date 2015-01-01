|
Citation
Waterman EA, Siller L, Dworkin ER, Edwards KM. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32020835
Abstract
Stalking victimization may have a significant impact on adolescents' well-being, above and beyond the effects of other types of interpersonal violence victimization. This article explored the association of stalking victimization (unwanted harassing or threats) with adolescents' depressed mood and perception of mattering to other people. Adolescents (age M = 15.8 at baseline, 50.3% girls, 88.9% non-Hispanic White, 85.9% heterosexual) took surveys at two time points and reported on stalking victimization, depressed mood, and perception of mattering.
Keywords
adolescent victims; adolescents; dating violence; domestic violence; sexual assault; sexual harassment; stalking; youth violence