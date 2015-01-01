|
Citation
Polaczkiewicz L, Olszewski J. Otolaryngol. Pol. 2019; 74(2): 23-30.
Affiliation
Klinika Otolaryngologii, Onkologii Laryngologicznej, Audiologii i Foniatrii, II Katedry Otolaryngologii Uniwersytetu Medycznego w Łodzi.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32022699
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The aim of the study was to attempt to analyze the most common causes leading to dizziness, vertigo and balance disorders according to gender and age. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Analysis of medical records and evaluation of VNG tests were performed on 608 patients of the private ENT practice "VERTIGO" in Opole between 2011 and 2017, including 404 women and 204 men. The patients' age was in the range from 18 to 85 years, average age 49.88 years. The following parameters were taken into account in the analysis: the result of the subjective examination and the basic ENT and otoneurological examination, videonystagmographic examination, hearing assessment (tonal and impedance audiometry) and imaging tests (head MRI/CT and cervical spine x-ray), assessment of doppler ultrasound examination of vertebral arteries flow.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Causes; ENT practice; evaluation of VNG; vertigo