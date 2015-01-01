|
Citation
Stuart S, Armstrong M, Sewell J, Dixon C, Morris R. Acupunct. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Institute of Neuroscience and Institute for Ageing, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32026700
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Whiplash-associated disorder (WAD) is a common musculoskeletal condition that frequently occurs following a road traffic collision. Physiotherapy is often prescribed to help with the symptoms and injuries. Research evidence has demonstrated that acupuncture may be beneficial, but no studies have examined the routine clinical use of acupuncture by physiotherapists for treatment of WAD. Therefore, a physiotherapy service evaluation was conducted to examine the effects of acupuncture on WAD following a road traffic collision.
Keywords
acupuncture; musculoskeletal; physiotherapy; rehabilitation medicine; trauma management