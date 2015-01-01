Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a global public health concern. Physiotherapists are a key resource in this context, but there is sparse knowledge about how they perceive their role in the primary care setting. Therefore, the purpose of the present study is to explore physical therapists' (PTs) view of how they experience and perceive their role working with fall prevention in a community care setting.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 17 physiotherapists. Data were analysed using a qualitative thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The analysis resulted in a core theme and three subthemes. The core theme was 'capability to cope with the tensions between the micro-, meso- and macro-levels in fall, prevention', which indicated the importance of an evolving multifaceted, evidence based and innovative physiotherapy role. A key factor for this role is to take an integrative biopsychosocial approach based on how biological and psychosocial factors are uniquely related in fall prevention. The three themes were as follows: 1) always moving and changing: the competent explorative knowledge-hungry clinician's multifaceted role; 2) multiprofessional - but in the end alone; 3) reaching out - from the bottom to the top. Success in the role of physiotherapists in fall prevention depends on the empowering leadership and working culture, as well as on the time and multifaceted professional competence of the clinicians.



CONCLUSION: Our findings indicate that the PTs' role reflects their abilities to change and improve their professional work in accordance with evidence based knowledge. To ensure good quality the PTs focused on the special needs of the patients, evidence-based fall prevention, interdisciplinary team work, good clinical competences, good skills in communication, and interpersonal relations. Attention should be placed on the importance of biopsychosocial perspective framing in the actual clinical and political context. The PTs saw the need for working at the micro-, meso- and macro-levels to succeed in the work of fall prevention.

