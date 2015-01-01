|
Citation
Mercier LJ, Fung TS, Harris AD, Dukelow SP, Debert CT. BMC Neurol. 2020; 20(1): e46.
Affiliation
Department of Clinical Neurosciences, Division of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32024486
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS) affect up to 30% of individuals following mild traumatic brain injury. PPCS frequently includes exercise intolerance. Sub-symptom threshold aerobic exercise has been proposed as a treatment option for symptom burden and exercise intolerance in this population. The primary aim of this study is to evaluate whether a progressive, sub-symptom threshold aerobic exercise program can alleviate symptom burden in adults with PPCS.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Aerobic exercise; Concussion; Exercise intolerance; Mild traumatic brain injury; Persistent post-concussive symptoms; Post-concussion syndrome; Quality of life; Randomized controlled trial