Citation
Hickling A, Mallory KD, Wilson KE, Del Fernandes R, Fuselli P, Reed N. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e186.
Affiliation
Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada. nick.reed@utoronto.ca.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32024506
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Concussion prevalence is increasing in the pediatric population, and is a matter of public health concern. Concussion symptoms can be physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioural, and last longer in high school aged youth than adults. Concussions are underreported in youth due to their lack of knowledge, social environment, perceived outcomes of reporting, norms, and self-efficacy. The Youth Concussion Awareness Network (You-CAN) is a school-based peer-led program designed to increase high school students' intent to report a concussion, and provide social support to a peer. This study aims to investigate whether participation in You-CAN, a program grounded in service learning principles, impacts concussion knowledge, attitudes, intent to report a suspected concussion to an adult, and intent to provide social support to a peer. Secondary aims include assessing the implementation fidelity and acceptability of the intervention.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Brain injury; Concussion; Education; Peer education; School-based intervention