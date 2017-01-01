Abstract

Volcanic gas emission measurements inform predictions of hazard and atmospheric impacts. For these measurements, Multi-Gas sensors provide low-cost in situ monitoring of gas composition but to date have lacked the ability to detect halogens. Here, two Multi-Gas instruments characterized passive outgassing emissions from Mt. Etna's (Italy) three summit craters, Voragine (VOR), North-east Crater (NEC) and Bocca Nuova (BN) on 2 October 2013. Signal processing (Sensor Response Model, SRM) approaches are used to analyse H 2 S/SO 2 and HCl/SO 2 ratios. A new ability to monitor volcanic HCl using miniature electrochemical sensors is here demonstrated. A "direct-exposure" Multi-Gas instrument contained SO 2 , H 2 S and HCl sensors, whose sensitivities, cross-sensitivities and response times were characterized by laboratory calibration. SRM analysis of the field data yields H 2 S/SO 2 and HCl/SO 2 molar ratios, finding H 2 S/SO 2 = 0.02 (0.01-0.03), with distinct HCl/SO 2 for the VOR, NEC and BN crater emissions of 0.41 (0.38-0.43), 0.58 (0.54-0.60) and 0.20 (0.17-0.33). A second Multi-Gas instrument provided CO 2 /SO 2 and H 2 O/SO 2 and enabled cross-comparison of SO 2 . The Multi-Gas-measured SO 2 -HCl-H 2 S-CO 2 -H 2 O compositions provide insights into volcanic outgassing. H 2 S/SO 2 ratios indicate gas equilibration at slightly below magmatic temperatures, assuming that the magmatic redox state is preserved. Low SO 2 /HCl alongside low CO 2 /SO 2 indicates a partially outgassed magma source. We highlight the potential for low-cost HCl sensing of H 2 S-poor HCl-rich volcanic emissions elsewhere. Further tests are needed for H 2 S-rich plumes and for long-term monitoring. Our study brings two new advances to volcano hazard monitoring: real-time in situ measurement of HCl and improved Multi-Gas SRM measurements of gas ratios.



© The Author(s) 2017.

Language: en