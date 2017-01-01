SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Roberts TJ, Lurton T, Giudice G, Liuzzo M, Aiuppa A, Coltelli M, Vignelles D, Salerno G, Couté B, Chartier M, Baron R, Saffell JR, Scaillet B. Bull. Volcanol. 2017; 79(5): 36.

ISTO, CNRS/Université d'Orléans/BRGM, UMR 7327, 1a rue de la Férollerie, 45071 Orléans, France.

(Copyright © 2017, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00445-017-1114-z

32025075

PMC6979509

Volcanic gas emission measurements inform predictions of hazard and atmospheric impacts. For these measurements, Multi-Gas sensors provide low-cost in situ monitoring of gas composition but to date have lacked the ability to detect halogens. Here, two Multi-Gas instruments characterized passive outgassing emissions from Mt. Etna's (Italy) three summit craters, Voragine (VOR), North-east Crater (NEC) and Bocca Nuova (BN) on 2 October 2013. Signal processing (Sensor Response Model, SRM) approaches are used to analyse H2S/SO2 and HCl/SO2 ratios. A new ability to monitor volcanic HCl using miniature electrochemical sensors is here demonstrated. A "direct-exposure" Multi-Gas instrument contained SO2, H2S and HCl sensors, whose sensitivities, cross-sensitivities and response times were characterized by laboratory calibration. SRM analysis of the field data yields H2S/SO2 and HCl/SO2 molar ratios, finding H2S/SO2 = 0.02 (0.01-0.03), with distinct HCl/SO2 for the VOR, NEC and BN crater emissions of 0.41 (0.38-0.43), 0.58 (0.54-0.60) and 0.20 (0.17-0.33). A second Multi-Gas instrument provided CO2/SO2 and H2O/SO2 and enabled cross-comparison of SO2. The Multi-Gas-measured SO2-HCl-H2S-CO2-H2O compositions provide insights into volcanic outgassing. H2S/SO2 ratios indicate gas equilibration at slightly below magmatic temperatures, assuming that the magmatic redox state is preserved. Low SO2/HCl alongside low CO2/SO2 indicates a partially outgassed magma source. We highlight the potential for low-cost HCl sensing of H2S-poor HCl-rich volcanic emissions elsewhere. Further tests are needed for H2S-rich plumes and for long-term monitoring. Our study brings two new advances to volcano hazard monitoring: real-time in situ measurement of HCl and improved Multi-Gas SRM measurements of gas ratios.

© The Author(s) 2017.


Language: en

Chlorine; E-nose; Electronic nose; Halogen; Multi-Gas instrument; Open-system volcanic degassing; Volcanic outgassing

