Abstract

This investigation derives its impetus from public health concerns around detecting, mitigating, and preventing the deleterious effects that alcohol use can cause particularly in advanced age. We aim to complement gerontological research by exploring the interactive effects of quality of life and related factors on alcohol use outcomes assessed by the Drinking Problem Index. The study is based on cross-sectional data collected from questionnaires mailed to a randomly drawn sample of 6,000 Norwegian adults aged 62 and older (participation rate: 32%). According to the Chi-square Automatic Interaction Detection (CHAID) analysis, constellations of interactive factors emerged differently for women and men, and, between non-problem and problem drinkers. For women, drinking outcomes were related to intra-psychic functioning, and for men, to physical health and social situation. An ongoing quality-of-life assessment may be very important in the comprehensive assistance provided to those older people who are vulnerable to undergoing alcohol-related harms.

