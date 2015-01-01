Abstract

Older immigrants are at risk of developing mental illness. This study aims to examine mental health service utilization among older Chinese immigrants, using a mixed-method design. Andersen's Behavioral Model of Health Services Use informed an examination of predictors of mental health services utilization, and semi-structured individual interviews were conducted to illuminate these findings. Participants who were younger, had less than a high school education, and had a higher level of depressive symptoms were more likely to use mental health services. Stressors of psychological distress included breakdown of support system, language barriers, and financial hardships. Factors influencing mental health services use included information from family/friends, referrals from primary care physicians, perceived needs for help, mental health stigma, and culturally competent mental health professionals. Understanding the factors associated with seeking mental health services for older Chinese immigrants could help health care providers to develop early screening programs and culturally sensitive interventions.

