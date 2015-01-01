Abstract

PURPOSE: According to traffic police, about 35% of deaths and more than 50% of injuries caused by traffic collision in the roads of Tehran are among drivers and car occupants. This study was conducted to determine areas with the highest number of traffic collisions and perform spatial analysis of traffic collisions involving drivers in Tehran during Apr. 2014- Mar. 2017.



METHODS: The present study was a cross-sectional and descriptive-analytic research. In this study, all traffic collision that driver was accounted (100 percent or less) for crash occurrence which resulted in the death of at least one person (driver, pedestrian or passenger) were included in the analyses. GIS software was used to show spatial distribution of events from zoning maps. Moran index was used in the mathematical analysis in order to determine the distribution pattern of the events from and Getis-Ord G statistics was applied to analyze the hot spots (high risk points).



RESULTS: A total number of 519 traffic collisions were investigated in this study. Moreover, 283 cases (54.5%) of the incidents took place in direct routes and 236 cases (45.5%) occurred at intersections. The most frequent events were in the region 4 (57 cases) and the least frequent events were reported in the region 10 (6 cases). Moran statistics show that the distribution of the studied events significantly follows the cluster pattern (P <0.001).



CONCLUSION: The northeastern and northwest margins of Tehran are the most prone areas for drivers involved with traffic collisions leading to death. Most traffic collisions leading to death take place at highways located at the entrance and exit points of Tehran and highways in regions 2 and 5.

Language: en