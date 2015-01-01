Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to identify the effect of mental health according to the experienced frequency of falls(single falls, recurrent falls) of the elderly.



METHODS: We conducted a chi-square test to compared differences in health related behaviors, chronic diseases, and mental health according to the experienced frequency in elderly using the Korean Community Health Survey(KCHS)2015. Multinomial logistic regression analysis was used to identify the effects of mental health between the single falls and recurrent falls in the elderly using significant variables in the chi-square test.



RESULTS: The results of the study showed that the recurrent falls experience was more risky than the single falls experience. In the falls experience, depression experience(OR = 1.27, 95% CI, 1.10-1.45) was significantly affected to single falls. Moreover, depression experience(OR = 1.43, 95% CI, 1.25-1.63), sleep duration(OR=1.22, 95%CI, 1.03-1.44) and subjective stress (OR = 1.94, 95% CI, 1.56-2.41) was significantly affected to recurrent falls.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that distinguished prevention program of falls is needed according to the falls experience frequency of the elderly. In particular, in the case of recurrent fallers, systematic treatment strategies and rehabilitation training to improve physical function and mental health are needed.

Language: en