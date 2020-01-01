Abstract

Excess mortality due to epilepsy is greatest among young adults. However, the relative proportions of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) and other epilepsy-related causes of death are not well defined. We prospectively adjudicated cause of death in all 18- to 45-year-olds with a history of seizure/epilepsy who underwent medicolegal investigation in San Diego County between 2014 and 2017. We identified 108 decedents with definite or probable epilepsy; 62% died from an epilepsy-related cause. SUDEP accounted for 42.6% (N = 46) of deaths, which were usually unwitnessed deaths, at home in bed. Other frequent causes of death were drug overdose (N = 23), suicide (N = 8), trauma (N = 8), and drowning (N = 6). SUDEP autopsies were similar to those of decedents from other causes. Most deaths in young adults with epilepsy that undergo medico-legal investigation are epilepsy-related, and SUDEP is the leading cause. Improved seizure control can potentially save many lives.



