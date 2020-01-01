SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kiselak TD, Koerber R, Verbeck GF. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 308: e110173.

Department of Chemistry, The University of North Texas, Denton, TX, United States. Electronic address: gverbeck@unt.edu.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.forsciint.2020.110173

32028121

This study focuses on the chemical route sourcing of illicitly produced Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC) via the acid-catalyzed cannabidiol isomerization reaction. Each of the acid-catalyzed reactions used acids that are readily available for the general population such as battery acid, muriatic acid, and vinegar. After the acid-catalyzed isomerization was complete, an analysis using Liquid Chromatography-coupled-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)-coupled-ion mobility to confirm all synthetic impurities in the sample was conducted. The conducted chemical route sourcing allows law enforcement to be able to determine how CBD was converted to psychoactive cannabinoids. Specifically, 10-methoxy-THC, 11-hydroxy-THC, 11,5″-dihydroxy-Δ9-THC, and 5″-hydroxy-CBD were able to be used as indicators in the determination of the chemical route sourcing. Additionally, the ion mobility allowed for a rapid secondary separation of the psychoactive cannabinoids without the need for the long LC/MS analysis time.

Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.


Language: en

Cannabidiol; Ion mobility; Liquid chromatography; Psychoactive cannabinoids; Synthetic route

